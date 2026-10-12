Worlds Collide Concert Tour Competition
Win VIP tickets to the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour and see the stars of Descendants, ZOMBIES and Camp Rock live on stage. Enter now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable VIP experience with exciting fan activities and special concert access.
Winner can pick one of the UK concerts to attend:
- Sat, Feb 06, 2027 3Arena Dublin , Ireland
- Sun, Feb 07, 2027 3Arena Dublin , Ireland
- Tue, Feb 09, 2027 OVO Hydro Glasgow , UK
- Wed, Feb 10, 2027 AO Arena Manchester , UK
- Fri, Feb 12, 2027 bp pulse LIVE Birmingham , UK
- Sat, Feb 13, 2027 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool , UK
- Mon, Feb 15, 2027 The O2 London , UK
- Tue, Feb 16, 2027 The O2 London , UK
Prizes
4x VIP tickets to one show on the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour. Tickets include:
- Group Photo Opportunity with Members of Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock *
- Preshow Soundcheck - Includes Song Performance by Members of Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock **
- Special Question & Answer (Q&A) Session with Members of Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock **
- VIP Priority Check-In & Separate VIP Entrance
- Skip the Lines: Crowd-Free Merchandise Shopping Opportunity
- One Special Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock VIP Gift (Created Exclusively for VIPs)
- One Commemorative Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock VIP Laminate & Matching Lanyard
* Group photo opportunities will be assigned by a tour representative; group photos will be taken in groups of 15.
** Cast member participation in all VIP-related programs and activities is subject to change in each market.