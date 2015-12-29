Opt out from Text and Data Mining by AI

Disney products and content made available on our websites and other digital and online services are provided to individuals for their personal, non-commercial use only and are not made lawfully available for any other purposes. In particular, we do not permit and we have not at any time permitted any individual, company, association or other group to access, copy, extract or use any element of the Disney products and/or content for the purposes of text and data mining or for creating, training or developing (or for input or ingestion into) any artificial intelligence model, tool or system. Text and data mining includes any automated technique aimed at analysing text and data in digital form in order to generate information, such as patterns, trends and correlations.



Nothing in the terms of the applicable Disney product or elsewhere constitutes an acknowledgment that any exception applies or is available that would allow anyone to use the Disney products or their content for any such purposes.



To the extent that type of exception might apply or be available, we opt out of that exception to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law and we expressly reserve the exclusive right to make reproductions and extractions of any element of the Disney products for the purposes of text and data mining or otherwise. In particular, to the extent that the exception under Article 4(1) of the Directive (EU) 2019/790 on copyright and related rights in the Digital Single Market (or any corresponding provisions of the applicable local laws) might apply or be available, we exercise our right under Article 4(3) of that Directive (or any corresponding local law) to opt out from that exception.



In other words, if you wish to access, copy, extract or use any element of the Disney products for the purposes of text and data mining or for creating, training or developing (or for input or ingestion into) any artificial intelligence model, tool or system, you cannot do so unless we have agreed this with you separately in writing under an appropriate licence.