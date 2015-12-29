Disney Junior Cinema Club

In cinemas late October

Packed with fun for preschoolers and their grown-ups, this interactive big-screen experience brings together some favourite Disney Junior stories from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel, Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Sofia the First: Royal Magic and Toy Story Toons, in a fun-filled extravaganza!

Expect sing-alongs, dance moments, exciting games and magical surprises, where audience participation is a must. For the very first time, families can join two on-screen hosts on a brand-new adventure around Disneyland Paris, for the ultimate Disney Junior playdate!

It's a magical, value-packed movie party for the whole family to enjoy together.