Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!

The ultimate pre-school live experience. Join some of your favourite Disney Jr. friends.

In Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!, Mickey Mouse is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse, with some of his favourite pals; Minnie Mouse and Goofy. There will be special guests; the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from SuperKitties and Ariel from Disney Jr.'s Ariel, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends find out who is behind this mystery when he swings in with some of his friends to save the playdate?