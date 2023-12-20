Disney Illusion Island

Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster!

Play as Mickey & Friends

Choose your favourite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.

Reveal the mysteries of Disney Illusion Island

Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.

Fun with friends in 4-player co-op

Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting Hug.

Be a part of an authentic Mickey cartoon

Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.